MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Someone hit and killed a bicyclist with their vehicle on Thursday night near Myrtle Beach and drove away, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers found the bicyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, around 10:30 p.m. at U.S. 17 and Catherine Drive near PirateLand Camping Resort.

Investigators did not have a description of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist.