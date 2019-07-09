Big Brother recap with Marvin Latimer

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
World
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Suspect in shooting at Bennettsville apartment complex arrested in NC
Top Stories
Twitter users reporting widespread outages
NC family asks for help after veteran stranded in Bosnia
SC woman credits Facebook survey with saving her life
Rattlesnake, uranium, whiskey found during traffic stop
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Suspect in shooting at Bennettsville apartment complex arrested in NC
Top Stories
Woman accused of leaving kids in hot car at Florence Sam’s Club gets $6,000 Bond
Top Stories
Two people in custody following chase in Lake City area
FCSO: Man threatens, spits on Florence County deputies
Florence County deputies seek identity of larceny suspect
Chesterfield County councilman arrested, charged with assault on daughter
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Alerts
Color the Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Hartsville Hires Barry Harley as New AD
Top Stories
Pelicans blank Nationals in series opener, 3-0
Bentley, Brunson, Edwards to represent USC at SEC Football Media Day
Drive, Chip, and Putt Qualifier takes place in Myrtle Beach
No change to alcohol sales policies at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2019
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Ask An Expert
Talkin Trash
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Around Town
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email news and alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Big Brother recap with Marvin Latimer
News
Posted:
Jul 9, 2019 / 04:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 9, 2019 / 04:40 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Two more children left in hot car in Florence; 3rd incident in Florence in 9 days
Chesterfield County councilman arrested, charged with assault on daughter
RECALL: Buns sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam’s and others may have plastic inside
Florence County deputies on scene of shooting, 1 injured
SC cemetery reports burned flags after July 4th
More trending stories
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: