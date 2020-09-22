Bigfoot ‘sighting’ in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are traveling along the James Island Connector, be on the lookout!

There have been reports of a Bigfoot sighting in the Lowcountry… sort of.

A life size cut out of the mythical Sasquatch is giving passersby a thrill, as they make their way from Folly Beach to Downtown, Charleston.

At this time, we don’t know who is responsible for putting this imitation Bigfoot on display.

But this is without a doubt, yet another example of Charleston’s fun, artistic culture you will definitely want to see for yourself!