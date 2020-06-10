Bill and Ted return for another ‘excellent adventure’

(AP) – Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves return as time-traveling slackers Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan for another excellent adventure in “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

In the first trailer for the film – the third in the comedy sci-fi series – released Tuesday, Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves), now in middle age, are told by a visitor from the future that they have 78 minutes to create a song that will save the universe.

To come up with their excellent song, the duo will have to embark on another time traveling adventure, enlisting the help of some old friends and familiar faces along the way.

Helmed by “Galaxy Quest” director Dean Parisot, the movie sees the return of William Sadler as the Grim Reaper as well as comedian George Carlin, who is brought back to the screen following his 2008 death using archive footage from the first two films.

“Bill and Ted Face the Music” is set for release in the U.S. on 21 August 2020.

