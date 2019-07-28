Chirlane McCray campaigns in the Pee Dee for husband Bill de Blasio

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Chirlane McCray, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife, was in the Pee Dee on Sunday to campaign for her husband’s presidential bid.

The First Lady of New York began her day by attending a service at the Savannah Grove Baptist Church in Effingham. Afterward, McCray hosted a lunch at Roger’s BBQ in Florence.

According to a press release from the de Blasio campaign, McCray discussed her husband’s history of “building a workers’ agenda in NYC.”

McCray is a known advocate for access to mental health care.

Mayor de Blasio is a Democratic presidential candidate and has been mayor of New York since 2014.

