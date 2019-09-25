Billy Joel to perform at Carolina Panthers’ stadium in 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTW) – Billy Joel will perform at the Carolina Panthers’ stadium in 2020.
The concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 18, according to Live Nation. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 4.
For more information about the concert and tickets, visit Live Nation’s website here.
