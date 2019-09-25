Billy Joel to perform at Carolina Panthers’ stadium in 2020

Musician Billy Joel poses with a piano that will be on display as a permanent tribute to him after a press conference to celebrate his 100th lifetime concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTW) – Billy Joel will perform at the Carolina Panthers’ stadium in 2020.

The concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 18, according to Live Nation. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 4.

For more information about the concert and tickets, visit Live Nation’s website here.

