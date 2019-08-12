‘Blessing of the Backpack’ helps students prepare for school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of school is August 12th and some students prepared with a special celebration at Bay Haven Charter Academy.

On Sunday, Lynn Haven United Methodist Church hosted their annual ‘Blessing of the Backpacks’ ceremony.

“It’s a chance for them to show off their brand new backpacks, and their smiling faces,” said director of hospitality Heather Howell. “The congregation gets to support them and cheer for them and let them know they are loved.”

Many schools in the area have been working hard to get their buildings ready for school after the damage from Hurricane Michael.

“Bay Haven, here, they are finishing up the roof,” Howell said. “I know that they have been working so hard all summer to make the repairs.”

Some schools will still have modular buildings for some classrooms until construction is complete.

“Some schools are not even completely renovated so there’s still some anxiety with going back to school,” said children’s ministry assistant Bobbie Copsey.

Although some repairs are still being made, school will still be in session

“Everyone is just trying to get prepared, and even though it is a little chaotic, it feels good to know that things are almost done and we’re about to get back to normal,” Howell said.