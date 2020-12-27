Blues skies all around!

Colder conditions in the 20s are here again to start off Sunday, but we’ll see temps tracking into the 50s this afternoon. Lows are slated to fall back into a wide range of 30s overnight. Looking on to Monday, highs will be topping out in the lower 60s. Thanks to a cold front, high temps take a step back to the 50s for a dry Tuesday. A great deal of sunshine remains through this stretch, with cloud cover not increasing until Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine. Highs to the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows ranging in the 30s.

TOMORROW: Abundant sun. High temps at or just above 60.

