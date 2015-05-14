Bob Juback

For the past 27 years, Bob has co-anchored News13 at 6 and 11 pm.

That’s a record in the history of this television market, and WBTW has ranked as the #1 station for all of those 27 years.

However, his career in our market started more than 30 years ago.

Prior to assuming the News Anchor role in 1992, Bob worked on the sports side of the desk at WYFF in Greenville, SC; WSPA in Spartanburg, SC; and here at WBTW from 1984-1987.

Before that, Bob worked for five years at radio stations in Columbia, Spartanburg and Greenville.

Over the past 35 years, Bob has won a number of statewide awards for his work in both news and sports.

Bob grew up in Annapolis, Maryland. He graduated in 1979 from the University of South Carolina.

Bob has two children and lives in Murrells Inlet.