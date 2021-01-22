Bodies found shot to death in 44-year-old South Carolina cold case identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man and a woman found shot to death just off Interstate 95 in South Carolina have been identified by DNA after more than 44 years.

The victims are 30-year-old James Paul Freund of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and 25-year-old Pamela Mae Buckley of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Authorities are still trying to figure out their relationship.

Investigators say they were both shot several times with the same gun in August 1976.

Authorities say they hope the identities and photos either jog a memory or prod a guilty conscious to come forward so they can find the killer.