Body found behind home in Dillon

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – SLED is assisting the Dillon Police department in a death investigation.
At about 10:30 a.m., police were called to the scene where a body was found behind a home on South 9th Avenue.
Officers are still on the scene and this is an active investigation.
Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com as we work to gather information.
