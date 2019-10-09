Body found in ditch near Aldi’s in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police are investigating after a body was found in a drainage ditch near a grocery store Wednesday.

According to Lumberton Police, at just before noon, officers responded to a report of the body of a man lying face down in the water in a ditch near the Aldi’s on Fayetteville Road on the Linkhaw Road side of the store.

The body was taken to Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton. The man has not been identified by police. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detectives Paula McMillan or Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845

