Body found in Laurinburg creek identified as 42-year-old woman

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Police have received confirmation on the identify of the person found dead in a creek in Laurinburg.

Kimbalee Santez Cureton, 42, of Laurinburg, was found around 7 p.m. Monday in a creek adjacent to US 401 South near the 1800 Block. Her family has been notified.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh confirmed the identity and also said there were no signs of trauma or foul play. Her body had heavy decomposition, police said, and there was no form of identification found.

The Laurinburg Police Department said they would like to thank everyone who contacted them with information, which led to the identification. Several calls were received and the information was submitted to the medical examiner.