WILLIAMSBURG CO, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating a body found near the Florence County and Williamsburg County line.

The body was found on Beulah Road just south of Lake City, according to Lt. Daryl Moyd with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an active scene and a joint investigation. No further details are available at this time.

