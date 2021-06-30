Body of child found in Chesterfield home freezer, parents arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Chesterfield parents have been arrested after his a boy’s remains were found in a home freezer, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Chesterfield Police Major Mike Louth told 8News the body was in the freezer for at least a year.

Police said on Tuesday, May 4, they received information that the body of a child may be at a residence in the 6400 block of Lookout Point Circle. Officials received a search warrant for the residence and began an investigation.

Detectives found human remains in a freezer in the house that were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who confirmed the remains were those of Eliel Adon Weaver, who was less than 5 years old. The office is still working to determine his cause of death.

Major Louth said there was another child who lived in the home but did not specify their age or gender. The child has since been placed into foster care.

Police said Eliel’s parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. Both have been released from jail on bond.

Kassceen Lazane Weaver was also charged with concealment of a body and the domestic assault and malicious wounding of a woman who is known to him.

Kassceen Weaver was originally held without bond but appealed and bond was granted. Dina Weaver has also been released on bond.

According to court records, Kassceen Weaver’s previous charges were all non-violent. Four times between 2011 and 2016 he was charged with failing to have his vehicle inspected and in 2013 he was charged with disorderly conduct.

The Weavers are married but only Dina Weaver has been confirmed to be Eliel’s biological mother through DNA testing, at this time.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.