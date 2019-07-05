Body of missing Utah college student found, officials say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The body of Mackenzie Lueck was found in Logan Canyon this week, officials announced during a press conference Friday.

Chief Mike Brown with the Salt Lake City Police Department said her remains were recovered Wednesday.

“You have rallied together behind the Lueck family through this trial and I have felt that overwhelming support,” Chief Brown said.

District Attorney Sim Gill said this continues to be an open investigation.

“While an arrest has been made, booking speaks only to allegations…,” he said.

Last week the main suspect, in this case, 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi, was booked on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, obstruction and desecration of a body, but those charges have not been formally filed.

Gill said those charges are expected early next week.

Mackenzie’s last known location was at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake around 3 a.m. on June 17.

On June 28th officials announced an arrest had been made in the case.

Chief Brown said during the investigation detectives spoke with neighbors who claimed Ajayi burned “something in his backyard with the use of gasoline” on June 17 and 18.

“A forensic excavation of the burn area was conducted which resulted in the finding of several charred items that were consistent with personal items of Mackenzie Lueck,” Chief Brown said. “Other charred material was located which has now been forensically determined as female human tissue.”