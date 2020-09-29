Body of second missing boater recovered in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The bodies of both missing boaters in Georgetown County have now been recovered, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Kinsley Johnson was recovered Tuesday, a day after the body of Marquis Mickel was found, deputies said.
The search for the boaters began over the weekend, after the men went missing on Saturday. An “area of interest” was identified in the Winyah Bay area.
Mikel, 35, and Johnson, 33, were last seen aboard a green 8-foot jon boat with one silver outboard motor in the vicinity of Sampit River.
