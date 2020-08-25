Body with gunshot wounds found near Florence Family Dollar

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A body was found near a Family Dollar Tuesday morning, according to Lieutenant Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department.

Around 2:45 a.m. a body was found outside of the Family Dollar on Lucas Street in the northern part of Florence, Brandt said.

The person died of gunshot wounds, however, according to police, the shooting is not thought to have happened at the location that the body was found.

The body has not been identified at this time. Police are still working the incident. Count on News13 for updates.

