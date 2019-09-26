Boil water advisory issued for Lamar after multiple line breaks

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – A boil water advisory has been issued for Lamar Thursday.

According to a press release, the Town of Lamar has issued a boil water advisory. The town issued the advisory after its water system had multiple line breaks, causing a significant loss in pressure.

According to Janie Howell, Assitant to Lamar Mayor Darnell Byrd McPherson’s office, crews will not be able to test the water until Friday morning and it could be as late as Saturday afternoon until the advisory is lifted.

