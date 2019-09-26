Boil water advisory issued for Lamar after multiple line breaks

News
Posted: / Updated:
boil water_1523210979888.PNG.jpg

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – A boil water advisory has been issued for Lamar Thursday.

According to a press release, the Town of Lamar has issued a boil water advisory. The town issued the advisory after its water system had multiple line breaks, causing a significant loss in pressure.

According to Janie Howell, Assitant to Lamar Mayor Darnell Byrd McPherson’s office, crews will not be able to test the water until Friday morning and it could be as late as Saturday afternoon until the advisory is lifted.

Stay with News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: