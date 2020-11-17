Boil water advisory issued for part of Florence County after water main break

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A boil water advisory has been issued Tuesday for the Hallmark Subdivision off Third Loop road, according to the City of Florence.

The advisory comes after a water main break occurred on a six inch water main , the city said.

People in this area are encouraged to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking. Crews are on site to complete the repair and restore water to the area.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system; however, because of the loss of pressure a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists, according to the city. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed by Wednesday, at which time the City of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the City of Florence at (843) 665-3236 or SCDHEC (843) 661-4825.

LATEST HEADLINES: