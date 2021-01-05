Boil water advisory issued for parts of Darlington County, surrounding area

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Darlington County and surrounding areas in Florence County.

The advisory is for residents along E. Langford Road, East Black Creek Road, Split Rail Drive, Atlee Court, Stag Horn Lane, Highland Bluff Court and surrounding areas in Florence County.

The advisory has been issued because a water main break in the area on the drinking water system serving the area may be contaminated, according to authorities.

Residents should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority is currently waiting on the flood waters to recede in order to make the necessary repairs.

If you have any questions about the advisory, you can call the Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority at 843-393-8131.