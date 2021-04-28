Boil water advisory issued for parts of Florence in Alligator Road area

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Florence, according to the city.

The advisory is in place for the 4000-4100 blocks of Alligator Road from I-95 to Southern Aire Road, Bert Lane, Watts Lane, Burins Drive and Jackie Procter Road.

The water main in those areas was turned off in order to make new connections to the relocated water main as part of the Alligator Road highway widening project.

There has been no confirmed contamination to the system, however as a precautionary measure, people are advised to boil water until Thursday.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may contact the City of Florence at (843) 665-3236 or SCDHEC at (843) 661- 4825.