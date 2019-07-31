Boil water advisory issued for Williamsburg Circle and North Springdale Place

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence along with DHEC have issued a boil water advisory Wednesday for residents after a water main was turned off for servicing.

Those affected are on Williamsburg Circle and North Springdale Place. Residents are advised to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.

In a press release, the city says there has been no confirmed contamination. However, due to the loss of pressure, there is a slight potential for bacteriological contamination.

This is a precautionary measure to protect public health until test results come back. Those results are anticipated to be released on Thursday.

If you have any questions about the advisory call the City of Florence at (843) 665 – 3236 or SC DHEC at (843) 551 – 4825.