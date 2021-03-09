BOLO: Most wanted sex offender in Charleston County on the run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPS) is searching for Nathaniel Witherspoon, a man the agency deemed the most wanted sex offender in Charleston County.

According to SCDPPS, Witherspoon is a registered sex offender convicted of criminal sexual conduct, first degree. He is currently under supervision by SCDPPS, however he “absconded from supervision” on March 3.

SCDPPS is actively seeking information on Weatherspoon’s whereabouts. A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Weatherspoon is believed to have ties to Goose Creek and North Charleston. SCDPPS says that he “is known to frequent outside the VA hospital.”

He is 5″10″, 169 pounds, and has many tattoos including one reading ‘AARONA’ on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Agent Christian Aulbach at (843) 998-4079.