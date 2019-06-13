Bomb squad, Air Force detonate ordnance found in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – People living in the Conway area may have heard a loud boom sound on Wednesday night.

Authorities neutralized an unexploded military ordnance found around Lake Arrowhead Road, according to the Horry County Police Department. Officers arrived after a call and positively identified an item as an unexploded military ordnance.

The U.S. Air Force was called in and working alongside the HCPD, the USAF safely neutralized the ordnance, HCPD reported.

Police said Conway area resident may have heard the loud boom sound during the process.

There is no risk to public safety, according to HCPD, and the situation has been resolved.