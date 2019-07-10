Bond set for woman accused of leaving children in hot car at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A woman accused of leaving two of her children in a hot car in the Walmart parking lot in Florence faced a judge today.

Alyssa Oliver is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Today, a judge gave her $25,000 bond for each charge, which means her bond was set to $50,000.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday at the Irby Street Walmart, according to Lt. Mike Brandt, with Florence police. Officers were called to the scene and found the car with the two children in it.

The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and were placed in the care of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson says the temperature in Florence would have been about 84 degrees at that time.

A similar incident happened last week at the same Walmart. The Florence County Special Operations Team rescued a baby locked inside a hot car by breaking the window. Deputies charged Jennifer Renee Wise, 38, of Effingham, with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.