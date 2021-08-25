Books, barbers and beauticians: Marlboro County works to put books in the hands of children

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County has started a new initiative to try to get books into the hands of children.

Through the “Books, Barbers and Beauticians” initiative, a full bookshelf or crate of books will be placed in participating barber shops and salons within the county.

The county said the goal is to inspire children to read while waiting to see their barber or beautician, and hopefully discussing their reading with them as well.

Books will be on various reading levels to accommodate students in different grades. If the child enjoys the book and wishes to take it home, they are welcome to do so, books will be replenished periodically.

There are currently 15 locations partnering with the county, according to officials. The initiative was kicked off with a book signing by Marlboro County High School graduate Dr. Gary Bethea.