Border Patrol discovers $1.4 million worth of meth hidden in a shipment of green onions

(WGN) - With social distancing and canceled camps and classes, pediatricians are seeing fewer cases of lice. But doctors warn parents they need to be on the lookout for the tiny bugs that have developed super powers to resist treatment.

Every year as summer winds down and school activities ramp up, so do cases of lice. This year the bugs ability to spread was thwarted a bit. When kids weren't close, the bugs couldn't jump from person to person.