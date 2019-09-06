Both causeways into Pawleys Island reopened

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Both causeways into Pawleys Island have been reopened, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

There is still however a checkpoint at Myrtle Avenue and Hazard Street restricting access to the south end. Midway Fire Rescue says property owners are being allowed to visit and inspect their homes by foot, but not by car.

Midway Fire Rescue says Hurricane Dorian totally over washed the south third of the island, moving nearly three feet of sand up to Springs Avenue making the area impassable. SCDOT is working to clear the sand from the road.

