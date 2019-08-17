Bouncer, patron charged with assault and battery following altercation at Florence nightclub

News
Posted:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two people are being charged with assault and battery third degree following an altercation last Saturday at a Florence Nightclub.

Lt. Brandt of Florence police tells News13 a bouncer and a patron are being charged in connection with an incident at the Fifteen20 club in Florence.

Police responded to a call for a disorderly person at 2:04 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Brandt tells News13 that the club’s staff removed a woman before getting into a fight with her.

We expect to learn more about the ongoing investigation soon. Count on News13 for updates.

