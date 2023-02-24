RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A young boy was taken into custody Thursday night after Raleigh police said he brought an AR-15 rifle to a Millbrook High School basketball game, authorities said.

Authorities found the boy with the gun after being called to the school at about 8:40 p.m. He is not a student at the high school, and authorities did not say why he had the gun.

“The Raleigh Police Department works closely with Wake County Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff every day,” police said in a news release. “Additional law enforcement personnel will be on campus tomorrow.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released at the appropriate time, officials said.