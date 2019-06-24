Boy dies after fall at North Carolina trampoline park

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJHL) – A 12-year old boy who fell from a rock climbing wall at a North Carolina trampoline park has died.

It happened at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Gastonia, near Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police say the boy, Matthew Lue, died Thursday after he fell Wednesday evening.

Now, authorities are trying to figure out how the boy fell, while he was wearing a harness.

Audio from a 911 call says the boy hit the ground after falling about 15 feet.

The person told 911 the boy was wearing a safety harness. It’s unclear if the harness was working properly.

The rock climbing structure at the park is closed while they investigate what happened.