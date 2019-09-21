Boy Scouts of America presented a special award to a man in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Boy Scouts of American presented a special award to 39-year-old David Taylor.

“David’s condition leads him to be similar mentally and physically to boys of the age of 14 and 15 years old. Therefore the scout’s have allowed him to continue to work on his merit badges and his rank up until the age 39, like he is today,” said Nathan Flowers, Friend.

Scouts typically have until their 18th birthday to earn the Eagle Scout rank, but the organization provides special accommodations for Scouts with physical disabilities.

“For situation like this, the boys are allowed to continue to work on it as long as it’s necessary. It’s taken David a long time to work on it but he’s got it all done,” said Flowers.

Scouts with developmental delays can qualify for a virtually unlimited time extension provided their disability affects their cognitive and developmental age.

Flowers has been a lifelong friend of David and have been Scouts dating back to when they were both Cub Scouts in 1991. Flowers served as mentor to David and worked with him to earn his Eagle Scout rank without any modifications to requirements or alternative Merit Badges.

“As happy as I was on the day I got eagle, I’m probably more happy he’s getting his. All of us are really proud of him and what he’s done,” said Flowers.

The celebration was hosted Saturday afternoon with David’s parents by his side, cheering him on as he received his badge.

“It’s been a great honor to have all the support and have everyone here,” said Taylor.