Boys and Girls Club honors former Myrtle Beach mayor, John Rhodes, with computer center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Former long-time Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes is being remembered by the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

The organization is asking for donations to go toward the John Rhodes Technology Fund which will be used to create the John Rhodes Computer Lab, according to the Boys and Girls Club.

You can donate toward the fund here.

Rhodes was the former Board Chair of the organization. He died in January after a battle with COVID-19.

Rhodes was the mayor of Myrtle Beach for 12 years and was first elected in 2005. He also was the executive director of the Beach Ball Classic basketball tournament.