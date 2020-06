MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police officers are investigating a shooting at the Happy Holiday Motel on 507 North Ocean Boulevard. The call was received at 3:11 a.m. Saturday.

Corporal Thomas Vest confirms two people are injured and are currently receiving treatment.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the shooting. This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.