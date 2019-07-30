1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in Conway; police search for suspect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway are searching for a suspect following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to Taylor Newell with the City of Conway, the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on Hemingway Street near Highway 378.

One person was shot and airlifted to a hospital after being found off Robert Laney Drive. The person’s condition is not known at this time.

People living in the area were asked to shelter in place as Conway Police search for the suspect. However, the shelter in place was lifted just before 6 p.m.

The suspect is described as a heavyset man between 30 and 40 years old, wearing dark clothing.

