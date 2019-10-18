Breast cancer awareness walk raises more than $57,300 for patients in need to receive mammograms

The annual “In the Pink” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk lasts just a few hours, but the tens of thousands of dollars raised make an impact all year long.

The Oct. 5 event raised more than $57,300 for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund, which helps uninsured and underinsured patients receive mammograms. A mammogram is the most effective screening tool for early detection of breast cancer – improving the chances of successful treatment and survival.

“Once again, our community came together to help patients in need get a potentially lifesaving mammogram,” said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation, which organizes the walk. “It’s a fun day, and it’s gratifying to know you’ve helped people in your community get this important cancer screening.”

Nearly 1,000 people participated in the event, which featured live music, educational information, inspiring words from cancer survivors and a two-mile walk through Murrells Inlet.

Donations to the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund can be made at tidelandshealth.org or by calling 843-652-8080.