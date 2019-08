Breezy and less humid today

Breezy and cooler conditions to start this Sunday, the front that brought rain yesterday has since moved offshore. High pressure has built-in behind this front bringing down a northerly wind that will keep our temperatures cooler. High temperatures for today will be in the low 80s, and lows for tonight will be in the low 70s for the beaches and upper 60s inland. There will be a few isolated afternoon showers. Rain chances remain low as high pressure sticks around, and temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the week. A second cold front will push into the northeast by midweek and is expected to linger. This cold front will increase our rain chances starting on Wednesday and keep us in an unsettled pattern into the weekend.



Today: Mostly Cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Lows in the low 70s at the beaches and upper 60s inland.

Monday: Partly Sunny, slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.