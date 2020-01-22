Bridges along Hwy 701 completed, many improvements made

Work on the Highway 701 bridges in Georgetown and Horry counties is officially done, according to the SCDOT.

The department worked on three new bridges with construction starting in May 2016. The bridges over the Pee Dee River were demolished and three new ones were built.

Improvements include a new, safer and more visible entrance on US 701 for the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge; the new Yauhannah Landing boat launch ramp provides improved access; and longer bridge spans reducing the number of piers and minimizing waterway and wetland impacts.

Nearly 11 acres of wetland impacts were reduced during the project design process; in-water construction activities were restricted between January and April to avoid impacts to the Shortnose Sturgeon spawning season.

Extra care was taken to work within the boundaries of an archaeological site along the southeastern side of Yauhannah Lake.

Also, new bat houses were constructed to protect Rafinesque big-eared bat nests.