Broadband help passes on South Carolina Legislature’s final day

The South Carolina House of Representatives, led by House Speaker Jay Lucas, gavels in to the start of a two-week-long special session, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. The House debated legislation to expand voting access ahead of the November election. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina General Assembly has wrapped up a most unusual 2020 session by passing a bill supporters said will help get high speed internet to hundreds of thousands of people in rural areas.

The bill allows and gives incentives to smaller power companies and cooperatives to let internet providers provide their service alongside electric lines.

Rep. Brian White, an Anderson Republican who pushed for the bill, said lawmakers will work to get federal grants and other money to get companies to provide internet service next year.

Thursday marked the final day of the 2020 session, interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

