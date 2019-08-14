Broadband internet comes to Lamar

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – A one-million-dollar investment is bringing high-speed internet to Lamar.

Spectrum built the state-of-the-art network in the Darlington County town. On Tuesday the company and Charter Communications celebrated the completion of the project. It also donated 40 laptops to the Lamar Library to support digital literacy.

“This makes connectivity for students ideal because so much work now is online for them as well so that they can access the information that they need they can access what the school has to offer in terms of electronic resources.” Said, Jimmie Epling, the director for the Darlington County Library System.

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville, State Senator Gerald Malloy of Darlington and Darlington Council Chair Bobby Hudson also attended today’s event at the Lamar Public Library.

