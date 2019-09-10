Broadway at the Beach hotel evacuated – again – after carbon monoxide leak reported

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A hotel at Broadway at the Beach is being evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak was reported.

This is the second time in recent weeks the Hampton Inn has been evacuated after reports of a carbon monoxide leak. The hotel also was evacuated on Aug. 26. The gas leak was found to be in the laundry room.

Myrtle Beach Fire department responded to the call at the Hampton Inn at about 9:50 a.m. at 1140 Celebrity Circle Tuesday morning.

The entire building of about 90 people has been evacuated.

Fire department readings confirmed high carbon monoxide amounts coming from the laundry room.

Crews are working now with the gas company to fix issues and ventilate the building. The building is expected to be cleared sometime today.

No injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital. The incident is under investigation.

