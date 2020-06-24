Broadway at the Beach increases safety measures, provides masks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach is providing disposable face masks and taking increased measures to ensure the health and safety of visitors.

Broadway at the Beach announced they are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of their guests.

These measures include frequent cleaning of high touch areas, ground decal to promote social distancing where lines form, spacing of six feet between common area seating, foot door openers at all restrooms, touch-less faucets and soap dispensers, merchant entry doors propped open during business hours, signs announcing safety measure guidelines and face masks being available at all merchant locations.

As an additional safety measure, face masks will be worn by all team members and merchants. While it is not required, guests are encouraged to also wear face masks.

