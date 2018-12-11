Broadway at the Beach location of “Broadway Louie’s” to close after nearly 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Broadway at the Beach location of “Broadway Louie’s” will soon close after nearly 20 years.

Alyssa Petitto, a Marketing Director and Manager with Celebrations Nitelife, made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday.

“We’d like to thank all our customers, employees, entertainers, vendors, loyal locals, friends and family for your support throughout the past 20 years,” said the press release. “As it is saddening to see our doors close in 2019 we can honestly say we ‘are the champions’ because we had the opportunity to entertain all of you.”

“Broadway Louie’s has always been more than four walls, a stage, some tvs, drinks and food. It is our customers, our staff, our atmosphere, our all- ‘stars’, our love for fun,” said Teresa Skaff, CEO of Broadway Louie’s. “So many of our customers as well as staff have met at Louie’s and fell in love, others have reunited with long lost friends, others have said ‘I do’ on stage and others have just been flat out loyal. It’s a way of life.”

