Brookgreen Gardens arranges concert to raise money, recover from pandemic

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Brookgreen Gardens was hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic; now, they are seeking donations to help them recover.

The financial impact hit not only the garden, but he Lowcountry Zoo and the Floyd Domestic Animals exhibit. The animals at the exhibits need food, care and medical attention, which can be costly, according to the gardens.

To just buy food for the animals it costs more than $65,000 per year. Now they are asking for help from the community.

To raise the much needed funds, Brookgreen Gardens and its members have teamed up with some of top country artists to host a virtual “All Together for Animals” concert fundraising event.

The concert will be held at 8 p.m. on March 31. Tickets will cost $30, half of which will go to Brookgreen. One hundred percent of all donations above the $30 will go directly the garden.

Among those performing include the likes of Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker and Shy Carter.

Those who are interested in purchasing a ticket can do so here.