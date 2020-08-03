Brookgreen Gardens to close early Monday due to inclement weather

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Due to inclement weather, and in order to prepare for the coming storm, Brookgreen Gardens announced they will be closing at noon on Monday.

They will be posting updates on their website which will include planned reopening times.

Brookgreen Gardens will close at noon, Monday, August 3, to prepare for the coming storm. Please check our website for further updates and planned reopening time. Photo is from Hurricane Dorian cleanup last year – we are getting really good at this! #Isiais go away!! pic.twitter.com/1zFCQOzqzf — Brookgreen Gardens (@brookgreensc) August 3, 2020

