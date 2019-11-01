Brothers charged after report of shots fired into Robeson County home

ROBESON CO., NC (WBTW) – Two brothers have been charged after deputies say shots were fired into a home in Shannon.

Christian Hunt, 21, and Triston Hunt, 19, both of Shannon, were arrested for charges in relation to the shooting. The shooting was the result of alleged larceny of money, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on the 100 block of Galaxy Lane at about 11:12 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a disturbance and shots fired into an occupied residence. As a result of the call, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement and SWAT Divisions searched a home on the10000 block of Shannon Road on Thursday.

Christian Hunt and Triston Hunt are charged with felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Christian Hunt is also charged with simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance.

Both were placed in the custody of Robeson County Detention Center with a $30,000 secured bond.