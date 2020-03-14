Brunswick County officials identify first presumptive positive case of coronavirus

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Brunswick County officials posted the following information on their website, confirming that they have the county’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

Brunswick County received information late Friday evening identifying its first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The results have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory for final confirmation.

The individual is in self-isolation at home and is doing well. Brunswick County Health Services team members are monitoring the individual during their self-isolation and are identifying any close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain potential spread.

“We are in communication with the individual and the NC Department of Health and Human Services to follow the next steps in our response plan for this kind of situation,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “All our efforts are being made with the utmost concern and care for the health and well-being of both this individual and the general public.”

The individual traveled to Louisiana, where they became symptomatic while there. This individual was still symptomatic on their return to Brunswick County and contacted a medical care provider to determine if a test should be taken. The individual agreed to self-isolation after taking the test and has remained at home since that time. There is one adult contact in the home who has been self-quarantining with the individual and neither has direct contact with children.

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

Today’s announcement represents an isolated case, and COVID-19 is currently not widespread in Brunswick County.

“We are encouraging our residents to remain calm, to continue to follow the health guidelines the state and county have recommended, and to follow our official channels for the most accurate, confirmed information about how coronavirus is impacting our county,” Stanley said. “We are continuing to monitor how novel coronavirus is impacting the state and county and will continue to keep our residents informed.”

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, residents should take the same measures recommend annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home when you are sick.

Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider before traveling to the site to inform them about your symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect yourself and others.

According to the CDC, patients with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness, typically following international travel to regions with higher confirmed cases of COVID-19. Symptoms can include fever (100.5 degrees Fahrenheit), cough, and shortness of breath. You are again strongly encouraged to reach out to your primary care provider before traveling to their site to alert them of your symptoms so they can make appropriate steps to protect you and others.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC, NC DHHS, and Brunswick County.

Residents can find information and receive updates from the County as they are issued a number of ways:

Brunswick County website: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/news/

Sign up for email updates on emergency situation news releases: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/info/email/

Social media: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/info/social/

Emergency alert notifications (phone calls, text, and/or emails): https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/7BC24EDE14D3

More information is also available on the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, the NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus and on the County’s website at https://brunswickcountync.gov/coronavirus.