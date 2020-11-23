Bucksport cancels 43rd annual Thanksgiving day parade

BUCKSPORT, SC (WBTW) – The 43rd annual Bucksport Thanksgiving Day Parade has been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

Even coordinators cancelled the parade with the hopes of keeping people safe amid the pandemic, according to the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport.

“We are looking forward to a better year next year,” the organization said.

