Bucksport cancels 43rd annual Thanksgiving day parade

BUCKSPORT, SC (WBTW) – The 43rd annual Bucksport Thanksgiving Day Parade has been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.
Even coordinators cancelled the parade with the hopes of keeping people safe amid the pandemic, according to the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport.
“We are looking forward to a better year next year,” the organization said.
