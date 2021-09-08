Bucksport community offering support for people affected by Hurricane Ida

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of the Bucksport community gathered water and gasoline supplies to send to Louisiana for people affected by Hurricane Ida.

The relief effort was organized by the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport. Five members will drive nearly 900 miles to New Orleans to deliver the resources and help with clearing debris.

Kevin Mishoe, president of the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport, said this trip could be just the beginning.

“As we get word back for the need, as we get that intel back, the more that we feel that we can do we’ll definitely be trying to continue the effort until they have made it through this crisis,” Mishoe said.

The Bucksport community has faced devastating flooding more than once in recent years. That’s why Mishoe said the community was so willing to offer a helping hand.

“The people here are just so empathetic any time there’s a natural disaster being that we ourselves have felt so many of those,” Mishoe said.

Mishoe added that assisting in the relief effort felt like something his community had to do.

“Having been helped and assisted so many times, we have grown as part of our character to reach out and help our neighbors,” Mishoe said. “That’s part of our mission.”

Garry Gause, a Bucksport resident, came to Mishoe with the idea for the relief trip. Gause said seeing news footage of the damage in New Orleans is what moved him to act.

“I have military friends in that area, and it just came to me to do it,” Gause said. “I have the resource, and if I get the water I’ll just take it down myself.”

Gause will be taking his own RV and trailer and will be joined by four other community members. They plan to leave overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making stops along the way to pick up more donations.

Gause said the group will be in New Orleans for four days.

“But if I need to stay an additional day or two, that’s no problem,” Gause said. “I’d be more than glad to do it.”

Seeing the amount of community support for the effort overwhelmed Gause.

“It makes you feel wonderful when the community comes together to support an organization like this to get it done,” Gause said. We love on another. We look out for one another.”

The Association for the Betterment of Bucksport is still taking donations for additional supplies.

The American Red Cross is also taking donations for disaster relief.

The five Bucksport Community members will join 25 Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina helping families affected by Hurricane Ida.